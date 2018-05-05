https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-charged-with-drunken-driving-after-12890388.php
Man charged with drunken driving after passenger's death
Updated 9:50 am, Saturday, May 5, 2018
BATH, N.H. (AP) — A Haverhill man has been charged with aggravated drunken driving after a crash that killed a young passenger in his car.
State police say 28-year-old David Aldrich drove off Route 302 in Bath shortly after 11 p.m. Friday and struck a tree. A male juvenile was killed. Aldrich and a female juvenile were hospitalized.
It's unclear whether Aldrich has an attorney. He is due in court May 21.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact state police.
