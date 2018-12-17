Man charged with evidence tampering, girlfriend missing

VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. (AP) — A southwestern Montana man whose girlfriend has been missing since late July is charged with evidence tampering for cleaning up blood in his apartment.

Stanley Gordon Bernardini pleaded not guilty on Dec. 10 in Virginia City. His bail was set at $100,000.

Madison County prosecutors said Bernardini, who is 56, was arrested on Nov. 30 as officers investigated the disappearance of 37-year-rold Michelle Sorrows. Court records say an informant told state investigators that Bernardini had confessed to killing her and using a backhoe to bury her on a ranch.

A search of Bernardini's apartment in late November turned up evidence of blood splatter and efforts to clean up blood.

Court records said investigators have so far been unable to find Sorrows' reported gravesite. Bernardini has denied having anything to do with her disappearance.