Man charged with harassing flight attendant

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly man was arrested at a Florida airport after harassing a flight attendant.

The News-Press reports that the 82-year-old Fort Myers man was charged Thursday with suspicion of battery and interference of aircraft operations after his plane landed at Southwest Florida International Airport.

Lee County Port Authority police say the American Airlines flight was traveling from Philadelphia to Fort Myers when the man poked a flight attendant and told her to move. Officials say the man also called the woman a racial slur and told her she was too fat for her job.

The man was later released on $1,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

