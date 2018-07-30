Man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of teenager

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from two teenage girls and kidnapping one.

The Hartford Courant reports 28-year-old Alan Damien Dejesus of New Britain is charged on Monday with kidnapping, third-degree sexual assault and other charges.

Two girls, ages 14 and 15, told police they were walking Saturday in the city when a man in an SUV pulled over and asked them for sex in exchange of money. The man kidnapped the 14-year-old and the other ran away. A bystander called police.

Dejesus allegedly drove by again, and the second girl tried to help the other, who eventually squeezed out the passenger window. Police used the vehicle's registration to track down Dejesus and arrest him. He is being held on a $750,000 bond. It is not clear if he has an attorney.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com