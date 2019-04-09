Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend during custody swap

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with the shotgun killing of the mother of his child in front of a Los Angeles-area police station.

Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Jacob Munn on Tuesday with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Prosecutors say Munn killed his ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Brenda Renteria, on Sunday as she arrived at the Hawthorne police station to pick up their 17-month-old son in a custody exchange.

The child wasn't hurt.

If he's convicted, Munn could face the death penalty or life in prison without chance of parole.