Man charged with killing woman, wounding man in bed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman and wounding a man as the victims lay in bed together.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Nichols St. James Chatman was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police say Chatman fired several rounds at 21-year-old Deariah Jones and a 26-year-old man on Sept. 23 in an apartment in the city's Baden neighborhood. Jones was hit multiple times, including in her chest, and died at a hospital. The man she was with was hit in the shoulder.

Charging documents say Chatman had been texting the man before the shooting, "asking where he was." The man in bed with Jones recognized Chatman instantly before Chatman shot him.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com