Man charged with launching objects at Mississippi drivers

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Officials are adding charges against a Mississippi Delta man they say was launching objects at people along a highway.

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that 18-year-old Jumearo Williams is now charged with aggravated assault in addition to earlier malicious mischief charges.

A number of motorists this summer have reported that their vehicles were hit by flying objects or they were run off the road along U.S. 49 between Greenwood and Tchula (CHOO'-luh). Different drivers report being hit by or dodging a bottle, a rock and a bullet-like object.

Williams is jailed on $525,000 bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer representing him.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks says he expects more arrests in the case. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are handling the inquiry.

