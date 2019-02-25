Man charged with murder in Detroit crash that killed wife

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal car crash that killed his 32-year-old wife.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 35-year-old Michael Blakeman also is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death. Blakeman of Waterford in Oakland County was arraigned Monday.

Angelina Melnikova-Blakeman died at a hospital after the car she was riding in Friday struck utility poles and the rear of another vehicle on Detroit's west side. Authorities say Blakeman's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Blakeman also was hurt in the crash. He faces a March 15 preliminary examination. Blakeman's bond was set at $1 million.

The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from his attorney.