Man charged with murder in death of Hawaii teen

HONOLULU (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Hawaii teenager who had been missing for several days before her body was found in Wahiawa.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Honolulu police say the 21-year-old man was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

He is expected to make his first court appearance today in District Court.

The man was arrested at about 2 p.m. Friday in Wahiawa in connection with the death of 19-year-old Nelibeth Albert.

Police say Albert was reported missing Wednesday after she left her home in Wahiawa at about 9 a.m. Tuesday and never returned.

Police say Albert had an intellectual disability.

Police say her body was found Friday and the slaying occurred at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

