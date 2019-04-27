Man charged with second-degree murder in Laconia death

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A man who had earlier been called a "person of interest" in connection to the death of a 57-year-old Laconia man has been arrested and charged.

The attorney general's office says 21-year-old Hassan Sapry, of Laconia, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Wilfred Guzman, who was found dead in his home April 19. An autopsy determined he died of blunt and sharp force injury to the head.

Authorities had said earlier this week they were looking for Sapry, and that he was considered dangerous and should not be approached. It was unclear Saturday whether he has an attorney. He is set to appear in court Monday.