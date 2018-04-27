Man charged with shooting deputy hears death penalty charge
Updated 2:40 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a central Indiana sheriff's deputy has heard a death penalty charge read to him.
A judge read the charge Friday to 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt of Lebanon. He's charged in the March 2 shooting of Jacob Pickett, who was chasing of Baumgardt with his police dog. The 34-year-old Boone County deputy died three days later.
Court-appointed defense attorney Allan Reid said he met briefly with Baumgardt before the hearing and told his client: "Keep your damn mouth shut."
During his initial hearing last month, Baumgardt asked the judge if he could seek the death penalty on his own. He also told reporters he had no remorse for the shooting.
Baumgardt remained subdued Friday, answering the judge's questions with a simple "Yes."