Man charged with theft of UNH antique turret, copper wire

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with a number of thefts, including a copper turret cover from the University of New Hampshire and cut copper wire that caused a campus power outage and $100,000 in repairs.

Seacoastonline.com reports Police Chief Nathan Liebenow, of Newfields, says 28-year-old Carl Sutkus faces charges involving "thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items" in his community, Stratham, and Durham.

Last month, UNH reported finding the turret cover on the ground outside Ritzman Laboratory. Police said the 4-foot-tall, 20- to 30-pound item matched an antique cover that was removed from atop Thompson Hall, put in storage, and recently went missing.

Also last month, UNH police also received reports involving cut wires that caused power outages.

It wasn't immediately known if Sutkus had a lawyer and a possible phone number wasn't working Friday.