Man charged with threatening judge arrested after standoff

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say they had to force their way into the home of a man accused of threatening a judge and use an electronic stunning weapon on him after he refused to surrender peacefully.

Police said in a statement that 56-year-old Jeffery Wheeler was arrested at about 3 a.m. Friday after troopers forced their way into his Athol home.

Wheeler was taken to a hospital for an examination and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Troopers first went to the home at about 7 p.m. Thursday and set up a perimeter because even though his firearms license had been revoked, they learned he may have still had access to a gun.

Police did not release the judge's name. It could not immediately be determined if Wheeler had a lawyer.