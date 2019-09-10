Man charged with throwing girl into lake faces March trial

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with throwing his friend's 7-year-old daughter off a bridge and into a lake is scheduled to go on trial in March.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 37-year-old Joshua Hubert's trial on attempted murder and other charges has been scheduled for March 30.

Prosecutors say Hubert attended a cookout with the girl's family in Worcester on Aug. 26, 2017.

They say he kidnapped the girl early in the morning hours of Aug. 27, choked her, and threw her off an Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond (kwin-SIG'-uh-mund).

The girl swam about 100 yards (91 meters) to shore and sought help at a home.

Hubert was freed on $50,000 bail in March 2018. His attorney said his client denies the charges.

___

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com