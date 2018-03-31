Man convicted in 20-month-old stepdaughter's death

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted in the 2015 death of his stepdaughter in Alabama could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Mobile County District Attorney's Office tells news outlets a jury recommended the sentence for 27-year-old Christopher Knapp on Thursday. He was found guilty of capital murder on Tuesday in the death of 20-month-old Dakota Burke Everett.

County sheriff's Sgt. James Riddick testified in February 2015 the child was hospitalized with a skull fracture, hemorrhaging in both eyes, a broken clavicle, burns and other injuries.

The DA's office says a judge will consider the jury's recommendation but Knapp could still get the death penalty. The DA's office tweeted formal sentencing for Knapp is May 22.

The toddler's mother, Summer Everett, is also charged with capital murder.