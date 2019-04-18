Man convicted in 2012 killing of 7-year-old Chicago girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2012 death of a 7-year-old girl who was gunned down outside her home.

Jerrell Dorsey on Thursday was convicted in the death of Heaven Sutton. The 33-year-old Dorsey was one of two gunmen who opened fire on rival gang members on a West Side street in June 2012 and striking the girl.

Prosecutors say the gunmen were targeting Antwan Monroe and his brother, Marquis. They managed to shoot Marquis in the leg. Antwan Monroe identified Dorsey as the shooter in grand jury testimony, but on the witness stand this week recanted.

In closing arguments, Assistant State's Attorney Nina Ricci attributed Monroe's change to guilt over Heaven's death that morphed into fear of gang reprisal.

Defense attorney Michael Walsh argued there was no physical evidence tying Dorsey to the crime.

No charges have been filed against the man police believe to be the second gunman. He is awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge.