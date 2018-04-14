Man convicted in fatal shooting over parked motorcycles

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man accused of shooting two men over where they parked motorcycles has been convicted in one of their deaths and acquitted in the other.

News outlets report 35-year-old Ahmad Rainey was charged with two second-degree murder counts in the 2015 deaths of 24-year-olds Daniel Millon and Vernon Lewis. On Friday, a jury found Rainey guilty of manslaughter in Lewis' death and not guilty in Millon's.

Rainey was also found guilty of obstructing justice.

Witnesses say the men got into an argument after Lewis and Millon were asked to move the bikes that were blocking the doorway of Rainey's home.

Orleans Parish prosecutors Sarah Dawkins and Angad Ghai disputed Rainey's claim of self-defense.

Rainey will be sentenced May 4 and could get up to 40 years in prison.