Man convicted of attempted murder in 2014 shooting of 2

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been convicted of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting of two men outside a New Jersey restaurant almost five years ago.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office says 33-year-old Timothy Parrish was convicted by a jury Friday in the shooting outside Metropolitan Cafe in Freehold two days after Christmas in 2014.

Prosecutors say Parrish faces a sentence of 20 years to life and will have to serve 85 percent of the term imposed before becoming eligible for parole. Sentencing is scheduled Jan. 10.

Authorities said the two victims were rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for emergency surgery and remained there for several days. Authorities said witness interviews and video surveillance indicated that Parrish shot both victims "as he chased them through the alleyway."