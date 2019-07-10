Man convicted of hate crime sentenced to 2½ years in prison

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say an Ohioan convicted of a hate crime for assaulting a man he believed was Jewish has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison.

Federal authorities said 34-year-old Izmir Koch (ihz-MEER' KOHCH) was sentenced Tuesday in Cincinnati. The Huber Heights man was convicted in December of violating the Hate Crimes Prevention Act and lying to the FBI.

Court documents say the 2017 assault outside a Cincinnati restaurant occurred when Koch asked if anyone was Jewish. Authorities say Koch punched a man who identified himself as Jewish.

Authorities say Koch was heard shouting "I want to kill all of the Jews" as he and others hit and kicked the man, breaking a facial bone and bruising his ribs.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Koch's attorney.