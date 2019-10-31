Man convicted of killing 3 people, wounding a fourth

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis area man has been convicted of killing three people and wounding a fourth person because of a dispute over a cache of stolen weapons.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Demetrius Davis was found guilty Wednesday of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action in the April 2018 shooting in Spanish Lake.

Key testimony came from 51-year-old Yolando Solano, who told jurors that God told her to play dead if she wanted to live after she was shot in the head and hands. The victims were her boyfriend, 36-year-old Brandon Stephenson; her son, 20-year-old Timothy Solano; and a neighborhood friend, 40-year-old Melissa Tierney.

The defense attacked Solano's credibility, saying she is a drug user.

