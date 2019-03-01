Man convicted of murder at age 13 arrested on drug charge

This Thursday Feb. 28, 2019 booking photo released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Nathaniel Abraham is shown in Pontiac, Mich. Abraham, who was convicted of murder at age 13, has been arrested on a drug charge. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man who was convicted of murder at age 13 has been arrested on a drug charge.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Nathaniel Abraham was booked Thursday into the county jail in Pontiac on a charge of controlled substance/amphetamine.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Friday from a lawyer who represented Abraham following his arrest last year .

Abraham was 11 in 1997 when he was accused of fatally shooting a stranger in Pontiac. He was convicted in 1999 at age 13. He was released from state supervision in 2007, but pleaded guilty in 2008 in a drug case.

Last year, he was charged with resisting officers who were trying to arrest him on an indecent exposure charge. That case is pending.