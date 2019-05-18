Man convicted of murder in slayings of Philadelphia teens

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been convicted of first- and third-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-olds in south Philadelphia 1½ years ago.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours Friday before convicting now-18-year-old Brandon Olivieri in the slayings of Caleer Miller and Salvatore DiNubile.

Olivieri was also 16 in October 2017 when the victims were gunned down outside DiNubile's home and about seven blocks south of Olivieri's residence.

The defense attacked the credibility of prosecution witnesses and argued that no gun was recovered and no forensic evidence linked Olivieri to the crime.

As a juvenile at the time of the crime, Olivieri faces at least 35 years in prison for first-degree murder in DiNubile's slaying rather than the automatic life term that would be imposed on an adult defendant.