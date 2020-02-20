Man convicted of stabbing woman gets 15-to-30-year sentence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of fatally stabbing a woman in New Hampshire was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Daswan Jette, 22, was convicted by a Merrimack County jury of manslaughter last month. He was acquitted of first- and second-degree murder charges.

Sabrina Galusha, 23, was killed in Concord on May 30, 2017.

Jette had testified that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Galusha and her friends at an apartment complex during a drug deal. He apologized to her family in court Wednesday.