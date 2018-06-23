Man crashes into police headquarters, arrested for DUI

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities have arrested a man for driving under the influence after he crashed his car into police headquarters.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the Chattanooga Police Department posted a photo of the wreck on its official Twitter account. It shows a pickup truck after it crashed through a fence.

Police identified the driver as 45-year-old Darwin Patterson. Police have charged him with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, driving left of the center line, reckless driving, driving under the influence 2nd offense, no proof of insurance and driving without a license.

The police department tweeted a message urging people not to drink and drive. But it added: "if you choose to...crashing the vehicle you are driving at police headquarters makes it much easier for CPD officers to arrest you."

