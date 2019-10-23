Man dead in police-action shooting in northeastern Indiana

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Police say an officer-involved shooting in northeastern Indiana has left a man dead.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker says Huntington County and Huntington city officers were called to a home Wednesday afternoon to check on a man considering hurting himself. Walker says officers found the man armed at a park and he didn't comply with officers' commands, and a foot chase ensued.

Walker says one officer fired a shot, but it wasn't clear if anyone else did. It wasn't clear what caused the officer to shoot.

He says the incident is being investigated as a police-action shooting.

The man who died hasn't been identified.

Huntington is about 20 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.