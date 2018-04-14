https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-dies-after-E-Colorado-deputy-shoots-him-with-12833641.php
Man dies after E Colorado deputy shoots him with stun gun
Published 11:25 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
KIOWA, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a man who was shot with a stun gun during a confrontation with deputies in eastern Colorado died.
Authorities called to a home in Elbert County on Thursday evening encountered a man with a gun. A deputy used a stun gun to subdue the man, whose name and age have not been released.
A critical response team with the 18th Judicial District has been called in to investigate.
No other information was released.
