Man dies after Kennewick officer shocks him with stun gun

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A Pasco man has died just hours after a Kennewick police officer tried to use a stun gun on him during an arrest.

Police Sgt. Ken Lattin tells the Tri-City Herald that the unidentified officer arrived before paramedics for a call about someone who appeared to be in medical distress and saw the man had a knife.

Lattin says 27-year-old Nicolas Garza was acting abnormally and wouldn't drop the knife.

Lattin says the officer fired his stun gun but it didn't work properly or didn't fully connect.

Garza was transported to a hospital where he died late Friday.

Benton County Deputy Coroner Bill Leach says an autopsy is planned.

