Man dies after shooting inside a fast-food restaurant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A 41-year-old Cape Girardeau man has been charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting at a fast-food restaurant.

KFVS reports Anthony Levar Sinks was charged Thursday in the death of 45-year-old Derwin Alexander Simmons of Ohio.

Detective Sgt. Darren Estes says Simmons suffered several gunshot wounds Wednesday during a confrontation inside a Hardee's restaurant. Sinks was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Estes says Sinks' ex-wife had an ongoing relationship with Simmons and the couple was planning to move to Ohio with Sinks' son.

Estes says Sinks told him he shot Simmons as they argued because he thought Simmons was reaching for a gun. Police found no weapon near Simmons.

Neither Sinks or Simmons is associated with the Hardee's restaurant. No one else was injured.

