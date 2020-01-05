https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-dies-in-Crow-Wing-County-jail-14951255.php
Man dies in Crow Wing County jail
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A 39-year-old man died while being held in the Crow Wing County jail., authoiriteis said
According to the sheriff's office, the man died early Friday. Authorities say life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
Police in Nisswa had arrested the man on a warrant. The Ramsey County medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy.
