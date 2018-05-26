https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-dies-in-early-morning-hit-and-run-12946084.php
Man dies in early morning hit-and-run
Updated 3:01 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
BOSTON (AP) — A man has been killed during a hit-and-run crash in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston.
Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of the crash involving a pedestrian at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on Morton Street.
A 30-year-old unidentified man, from Boston, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle that struck the man did not stop.
Police say they are seeking a taxi driver who may have witnessed the collision.
The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing by the state police detective unit.
