Man dies in police-action shooting in southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — State Police say a man has died in a police-action shooting in southern Indiana.

Sgt. Carey Huls says a Salem Police officer shot and killed the man Wednesday afternoon near the Washington County Fairgrounds. The man's name wasn't immediately released.

After someone reported a suspicious person walking on the property, two officers spotted the man. Huls says an altercation occurred, and an officer fearing for his life shot the man. Huls didn't know whether the man was armed.

Huls says the officer who fired wasn't hurt.

The names of the two officers haven't been released. Both will be placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.