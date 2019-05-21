Man dies while in custody at Arizona city police facility

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A man has died in an Arizona police station holding cell.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the 18 year old, who was not identified, was found unresponsive at the Casa Grande Public Safety Facility Saturday.

Officials say he was awaiting transportation to the Pinal County Adult Detention Center in Florence. Officers attempted life-saving procedures and at 7 p.m. called paramedics, who pronounced the man dead.

Officials say the cause of death has not been determined and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office will investigate.

Authorities say the teenager was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and fraud in the city 47 miles (76 kilometers) south of Phoenix Saturday.

Police say he attempted to use a receipt found in the parking lot to return an item in exchange for cash at Walmart.

___

Information from: Casa Grande Dispatch.