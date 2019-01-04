Man faces murder, robbery charges in businessman's killing

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder and armed robbery in the October slaying of a businessman in southern Indiana.

Thirty-five-year-old Antonio J. McRae was arrested last month in connection with 49-year-old Praful Patel's fatal shooting.

McRae was quiet on his way in and out of court Thursday. He told reporters Monday he had planned to rob Patel but not to kill him, and that he intended to plead guilty. The News and Tribune reports a not guilty plea was entered Thursday and McRae will get a public defender.

A trial is set for May 21.

Patel was killed while working at the Stop N Go convenience store that he and his wife owned in Jeffersonville. Police say shell casings at the scene matched a handgun found in McRae's apartment.

