Man faces sentencing for assisting in terror bomb plot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man who admitted discussing plans to explode bombs in Times Square and other New York locations faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced Monday.

Nader Saadeh pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Saadeh's brother, Alaa Saadeh, a former supervisor at a Staples store, pleaded guilty and received a 15-year sentence in 2016.

Prosecutors said Nader Saadeh helped his brother get a plane ticket to travel overseas to join the Islamic State group.

At Nader Saadeh's plea hearing in 2015, he acknowledged a co-defendant showed him diagrams for making bombs and discussed plans to use them in Times Square, at the World Trade Center and at Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology.

At the time of his arrest, prosecutors alleged the former Rutherford resident had previously traveled to the Middle East to join the Islamic militant organization but was arrested in Jordan and had been held there before returning to the U.S.

He was arrested after authorities arrested his brother and Samuel Rahamin Topaz, of Fort Lee, on similar charges. Topaz pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Between 26012 and 2013, Nader Saadeh expressed his hatred for the United States and his wish to form a small army via electronic messages, prosecutors said. After the Islamic State group's leader declared an Islamic caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq in July 2014, authorities said, Saadeh posted images of the group's flags on Facebook.

Prosecutors alleged the Saadeh brothers had numerous meetings and exchanged text messages and phone calls with Topaz and Munther Omar Saleh, a New York City college student who was arrested in 2015 and was charged with conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Saleh pleaded guilty and was sentenced in February to 18 years in prison.