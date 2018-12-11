Man fatally shot after apparently interrupting store robbery

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a customer was fatally shot after apparently interrupting a robbery of a store in suburban Indianapolis.

Police say four young people ages 14 to 18 were taken into custody following the Monday night robbery at Dollar General store in Cumberland and the shooting outside the store.

Cumberland police Chief Michael Crooke says investigators believe the man who was fatally shot "actually interrupted a robbery that was going on at the business itself." Police say the customer was seen leaving the store when someone in the parking lot confronted him, robbed him and shot him.

Officers responding to the store robbery had just arrived when the man was shot. Police had stepped up area patrols due to other recent robberies.

The robbery and shooting are under investigation.