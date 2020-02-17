Man fatally shot in Renton homeless camp

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed after an altercation at a Renton homeless encampment Sunday.

The Seattle Times reports tha Renton police received a report of shots fired at the encampment, in the 13200 block of 89th Avenue South, at 12:25 p.m. Officers arrived and administered CPR, but the victim did not survive, the department said in a news release.

The identity of the victim was not released pending confirmation by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said that the identity of the suspect or suspects was not known and that the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting occurred on a large, remote parcel of property located to the west of Southwest Second Street and Hardie Avenue Southwest. The Renton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who was seen leaving the area of the camp around the time of the shooting.