Man fatally shot in head near downtown Atlanta church

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot in the head in downtown Atlanta.

News outlets report that the man was shot around 9 p.m. Monday near Atlanta First United Methodist Church. Atlanta Police Lt. Andrea Webster says the victim was in his 40s and was found by his own son.

Officer Stephanie Brown says police are still gathering details. No further information has been released.

The location of the shooting was also by a street that connects West Peachtree and Peachtree streets.