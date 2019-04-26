Man, first wife charged in killing of second wife

CHATOM, Ala. (AP) — A southwest Alabama man and his first wife are charged in the slaying of another of the man's estranged wives.

Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer tells news outlets that Samuel Sullivan and Jenny Sullivan are charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the death earlier this year of Terri Sullivan.

The woman's burned remains were found inside a gutted car in rural Mobile County in March. Investigators believe the vehicle was left in the woods months earlier.

Authorities say Jenny Sullivan is the first wife of Samuel Sullivan, and that he was going through a divorce with Terri Sullivan at the time of her disappearance.

The sheriff says disputes over a home and other property apparently led to the killing.

Court records don't show whether either suspect has a lawyer.