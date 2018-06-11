https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-found-dead-from-gunshot-wounds-in-McPherson-12984319.php
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in McPherson
Published 10:55 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in McPherson.
McPherson police say officers who went to a mobile home park early Monday to investigate a report of shots being fired found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds dead in a parking lot.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting McPherson police with the investigation.
No further details were immediately released.
View Comments