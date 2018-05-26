Man found dead in home where tunnels found; man arrested

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the death of a man found dead in a Maryland house, where a network of tunnels had been found.

Montgomery County police spokesman Capt. Paul Starks tells WTOP-FM that 27-year-old Daniel Beckwitt was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra.

In September, officers responded to a reported fire at the residence owned by David Beckwitt, who is Daniel's father.

Khafra was found dead and his cause of death was listed as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Police said Khafra was hired to dig tunnels.

The county filed a civil complaint in March. The Beckwitts said, among other things, that they denied the residential building and tunnels are unsafe and/or require corrective action. It's unclear if Daniel has a lawyer.