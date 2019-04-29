Man found shot to death in West Valley City parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Police in West Valley City are searching for a suspect after finding a man shot to death in a restaurant parking lot.

Authorities say the incident occurred early Sunday when officers received several reports of shots fired at an apartment complex.

An officer canvassing businesses in the area found 22-year-old Jake Gengelbach dead in the parking lot of a Hires Big H restaurant.

Police say Gengelbach had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Shell casings were also found nearby.

Investigators have no possible suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact the department.