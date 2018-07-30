Man found shot to death in car in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man has been found shot to death in his car and police in Alabama are investigating.

News outlets report that Birmingham police officers were called to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and found a man in his car who was unresponsive.

Medics forced their way into the car and determined the man had been shot in both legs. They say 43-year-old Brian Lee Hill died in the car. Investigators think someone fired into Hill's car.

No arrests have been made. Police have not determined a motive in the slaying.