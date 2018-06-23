Man found shot to death near Kansas City home; no arrests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in the Oak Park Northwest neighborhood, just west of Central Park.

Police say officers patrolling the area around 1 a.m. Saturday heard gunshots and went to investigate.

Officers found 30-year-old Justin Powell shot near a house. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests and say they have no suspect description. Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything to call the TIPS hotline.