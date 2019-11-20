Man found with child porn after 911 call gets prison term

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man who was found with child pornography after he reported his girlfriend’s death has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Derrick Baer received the sentence Tuesday. The former Pohatcong man was convicted in April of receiving and possessing child porn.

Authorities have said Baer called 911 to report his girlfriend’s death in 2010. Investigators thought the death was suspicious but couldn’t get a search warrant to review Baer’s computer until 2015.

That search showed Baer had at least 348 images and 33 videos of child sexual abuse on the phone.

Baer was not charged in his girlfriend’s death. Her name and cause of death hasn’t been released.

Baer lived in Bath, Pennsylvania when he was arrested in 2015.