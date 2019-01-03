Man found with head trauma at Cambridge park dies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in a Cambridge park with traumatic head injuries.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was found unresponsive in Danehy Park at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

Authorities have not said whether the death is suspicious or if they are looking for a suspect, but the death remains under investigation.

The sprawling 50-acre park is a former city landfill, and includes numerous athletic fields, jogging paths and is popular with dog walkers.