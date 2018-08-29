Man gets 2-5 years in prison for fitness club attack

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to two to five years in prison for punching a woman more than 40 times outside a fitness club.

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Lamonde was convicted this month of second degree assault for beating a woman outside the Rochester Planet Fitness in 2017. Both sides agreed the motive was revenge; the woman's then-boyfriend stole a safe containing $30,000 from Lamonde. The attack was caught on Planet Fitness' surveillance cameras.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that during a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Lamonde fought back tears and apologized for the attack, adding that the victim "didn't deserve that at all. I feel bad for her." His attorney had requested a one-year sentence, with all but 60 days suspended, but the judge agreed with the prosecution's request.

The woman did not attend the sentencing.