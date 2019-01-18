Man gets 20 years for fatally shooting roommate during fight

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting his roommate.

The Bradenton Herald reports that 38-year-old Tarance Gordon was sentenced as part of a deal with prosecutors earlier this week after pleading no contest to manslaughter.

Authorities say Gordon and 40-year-old Roger Clinton began arguing at a party in December 2016. The confrontation escalated later at Gordon's home, where Clinton had been staying, and ended with Gordon shooting Clinton in the back.

Gordon claimed that he was acting in self-defense after Clinton threatened his family. A judge previously rejected that claim, setting the case for trial.

