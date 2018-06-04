Man gets 26 years for killing co-defendant in robbery case

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for shooting his co-defendant in an armed robbery case so he couldn't testify at a trial.

Solicitor David Stumbo said 33-year-old Montavious Parks pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter in the 2012 killing.

Stumbo said 21-year-old Tavaris Lester was shot in the back through a window at a Greenwood home and died a week later.

Stumbo said in a statement that Parks had been looking for Lester since finding out Lester planned to testify against him in an armed robbery both men were involved in.

The prosecutor says someone inside the home texted Parks who had another man pull the trigger. That man was charged with murder but died in 2016.