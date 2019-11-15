Man gets 30 years for selling fentanyl in fatal overdose

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 30 years and five months in prison for selling fentanyl to someone who experienced a fatal overdose.

Court records show that 36-year-old Jean Jameson was sentenced Thursday in Miami federal court. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

Prosecutors say Jameson sold the prescription pain medication to an individual who died as a result of ingesting the drug in September 2018.