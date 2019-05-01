Man gets 30 years in prison for Walmart parking lot shooting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been sentenced to 30 years and one month in prison for shooting a man in the face in a Walmart parking lot.

The Statesman Journal reports Jerry Borrego of Salem was sentenced Monday after a jury found him guilty of two counts of attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges stemmed from an incident in June when James Goodman III was seriously wounded.

Witnesses say Borrego exited a Mercury Sable and fired several rounds into a Chevrolet Silverado in which Goodman was sitting before returning to the sedan and speeding off.

Witnesses identified Borrego as the shooter, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Borrego was arrested weeks later when he went to the emergency room after being shot in a separate incident.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com